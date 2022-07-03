Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,175 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 509,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 468,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,688,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 278,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,891,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 223,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after buying an additional 17,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMCG opened at $52.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.58. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

