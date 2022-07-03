Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 173.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Renalytix from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Renalytix from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

RNLX stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. Renalytix has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.83.

Renalytix ( NASDAQ:RNLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,667.00% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renalytix will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Renalytix during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in Renalytix during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Renalytix by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 134.6% during the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 415,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 60.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 304,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 114,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

