Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Down 42.3% in June

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the May 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Renault from €49.00 ($52.13) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($47.87) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Renault from €25.00 ($26.60) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

RNLSY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. 70,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,854. Renault has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

