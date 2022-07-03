Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Short Interest Update

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the May 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:RSVRW opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68. Reservoir Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.
In related news, major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment purchased 92,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $609,925.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,886.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Heindlmeyer purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,546.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 124,827 shares of company stock worth $820,512.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reservoir Media (RSVRW)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.