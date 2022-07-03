Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Short Interest Update

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the May 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVRW opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68. Reservoir Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.

In related news, major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment purchased 92,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $609,925.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,886.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Heindlmeyer purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,546.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 124,827 shares of company stock worth $820,512.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reservoir Media stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RSVRW Get Rating ) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

