Revomon (REVO) Price Reaches $0.0699 on Exchanges

Revomon (REVO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for $0.0699 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $25,775.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Revomon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00166367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00694647 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00086463 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016412 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.