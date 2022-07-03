Rise Reaches Market Capitalization of $173,840.36 (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded up 27.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Rise has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $173,840.36 and approximately $40.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 199,770,413 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

