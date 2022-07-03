Robert W. Baird Increases Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target to $108.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DOOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Shares of DOOR opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.85. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.03 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Masonite International by 13.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Masonite International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

