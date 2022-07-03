Rocket Vault Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00165676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $148.77 or 0.00779181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00086456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016810 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.