ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $625,323.00

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $625,323.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010785 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00219523 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000343 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

