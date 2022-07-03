Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the May 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCGCF remained flat at $$0.19 during midday trading on Friday. Roscan Gold has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.

Roscan Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

