Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the May 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RCGCF remained flat at $$0.19 during midday trading on Friday. Roscan Gold has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.
Roscan Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roscan Gold (RCGCF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.