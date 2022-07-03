Rosenblatt Securities Trims Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price to $40.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

