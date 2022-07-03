Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUBLF. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rubellite Energy in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Rubellite Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC:RUBLF opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25. Rubellite Energy has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.11.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

