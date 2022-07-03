S.Finance Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (SFG)

S.Finance (SFG) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, S.Finance has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0663 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges. S.Finance has a total market cap of $5,625.15 and $301,500.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

