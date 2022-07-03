Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBRA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.85.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -244.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 137,024 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 54,881 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $262,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 976,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,378,000 after buying an additional 65,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

