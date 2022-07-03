Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 16.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salem Media Group (Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.