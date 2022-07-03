Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $392,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,061,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,463,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,683,362 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. CICC Research started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

CRM stock opened at $168.20 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.30, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.52.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

