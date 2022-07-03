Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Given New €60.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from €30.00 ($31.91) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cheuvreux upgraded Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of SBOEF stock opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.09.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision MWD/LWD, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators.

