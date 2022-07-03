Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.