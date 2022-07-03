Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,808,000. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 256.8% during the first quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85.

