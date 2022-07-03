Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

