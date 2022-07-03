Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Raised by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,435 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 4.1% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $14,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

SCHB stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

