Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after buying an additional 119,435 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 129,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 64,629 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 11,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,556. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

