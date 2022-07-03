Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 56,935 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

