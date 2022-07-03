ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

ScPrime (SCP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001079 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $7,004.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004137 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,165,525 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

