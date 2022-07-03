Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.32.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $69.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.24. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

