Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.89.

SES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price (up previously from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$6.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.02. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.73 and a twelve month high of C$7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -9.87.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.00 million. Analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total value of C$247,794.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,526,943.69. Also, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,115,631.96. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,832 shares of company stock valued at $933,345.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

