Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Down 38.1% in June

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 383,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE ASAI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. 165,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,281. Sendas Distribuidora has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,347,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,172 shares during the period. Soapstone Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 582,881 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 70,167 shares during the period.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

