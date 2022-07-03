Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Down 38.1% in June

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 383,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE ASAI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. 165,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,281. Sendas Distribuidora has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05.
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.