Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 175.57 ($2.15).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.33) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.27) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 164.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 146.02. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 186 ($2.28). The firm has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 574,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.23), for a total value of £1,046,312.54 ($1,283,661.56).

About Serco Group (Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.