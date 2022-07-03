Sfmg LLC Boosts Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sfmg LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 847.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.53) to GBX 4,400 ($53.98) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.17) to GBX 3,800 ($46.62) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,100.00.

BTI opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

