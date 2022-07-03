Sfmg LLC Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.28.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

CBRE Group Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.