Sfmg LLC Has $141.56 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Sfmg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,507 shares during the period. Atmos Energy makes up about 14.0% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $141,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 62,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.13.

NYSE ATO opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.63 and its 200 day moving average is $111.07. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

