Sfmg LLC Has $846,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $116.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day moving average is $124.75.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

