Sfmg LLC Lowers Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HGV shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $36.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

