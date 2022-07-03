Sfmg LLC Purchases 5,834 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 105,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 287,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 67,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

