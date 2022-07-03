Sfmg LLC Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 50.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 255,865 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,468,000 after buying an additional 93,637 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 48,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

COP stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day moving average of $95.27. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.