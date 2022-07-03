Sfmg LLC Sells 193 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $485.76 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $396.11 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $480.91 and its 200 day moving average is $519.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

