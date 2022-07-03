Sfmg LLC Sells 2,312 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Sfmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,236,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,677 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,131 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,677,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 78,519.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 676,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 675,266 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.05.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

