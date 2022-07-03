Sfmg LLC Sells 4,035 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,907,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,225,000 after purchasing an additional 222,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,853,000 after purchasing an additional 39,754 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,553,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 468,944 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 274,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PTBD opened at $21.68 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.