Sfmg LLC Sells 4,093 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises approximately 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FSK opened at $19.80 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.46%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

