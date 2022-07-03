Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the May 31st total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHERF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Shares of SHERF remained flat at $$0.32 during trading hours on Friday. 10,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,848. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.