SHIELD Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $68,759.83 and approximately $16.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,148.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,057.02 or 0.05520052 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00029886 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00260254 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.19 or 0.00606768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00075953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.00 or 0.00537908 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

