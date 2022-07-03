Short Interest in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Decreases By 28.0%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,200 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 887,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 82.7% during the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 374,420 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the first quarter worth $119,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 31.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. 76,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,724. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.37 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.