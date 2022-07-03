Short Interest in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Expands By 31.8%

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 543,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.60.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $255,302,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 371.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,082,000 after purchasing an additional 387,174 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in ANSYS by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 689,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,069,000 after buying an additional 200,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $77,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.19. 409,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

