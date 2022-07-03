Short Interest in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Increases By 39.0%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,510,000 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the May 31st total of 12,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 32.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

bluebird bio stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,997,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,335,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $32.56.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,183.15% and a negative return on equity of 111.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

