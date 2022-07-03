Short Interest in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Declines By 42.1%

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Catalyst Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.79. 915,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,764. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,200.77% and a negative return on equity of 149.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences (Get Rating)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.