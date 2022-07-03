Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Declines By 50.0%

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,608. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFIVW. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $55,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 99,114 shares during the last quarter.

