Short Interest in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY) Rises By 38.5%

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Chavant Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.99. 34,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 197,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 97,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

