Short Interest in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNW) Drops By 28.8%

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Founder SPAC by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 312,499 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Founder SPAC by 281.0% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,013 shares in the last quarter.

FOUNW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,917. Founder SPAC has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35.

Founder SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

