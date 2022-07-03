Short Interest in GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Declines By 26.6%

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of GMSQF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. GameSquare Esports has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.
About GameSquare Esports (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GameSquare Esports (GMSQF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for GameSquare Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameSquare Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.