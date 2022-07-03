Short Interest in GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Declines By 26.6%

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GMSQF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. GameSquare Esports has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

About GameSquare Esports

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

