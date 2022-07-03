Short Interest in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Increases By 56.3%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of VPN opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

